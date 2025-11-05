Nippon Steel reports net loss in H1 FY 2025-26

Japan-based Nippon Steel Corporation has announced its consolidated financial and operational results for the first half ended September 30 of the financial year 2025-26.

In the given period, the company recorded a net loss of JPY 98.91 billion ($643.73 million), compared to a net profit of JPY 259.07 billion in the same period of the previous year, while its net sales amounted to JPY 4.64 trillion ($30.20 billion), rising by 5.8 percent from net sales of JPY 4.38 trillion in the first quarter of the previous financial year. In addition, Nippon Steel reported an operating loss of JPY 2.84 billion ($18.49 million) for the first half, compared to an operating profit of JPY 375.75 billion recorded in the first half of the financial year 2024-25.

Meanwhile, in the first six months of the given financial year, the company produced 22.93 million mt of crude steel, up by 15.1 percent, while its steel product shipments amounted to 15.47 million mt, decreasing by 2.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The company expects its crude steel production to be approximately 20.23 million mt, in the third quarter of the current financial year.

Nippon Steel forecasts that its sales revenues will amount to JPY 10 trillion in the full financial year.