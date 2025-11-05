 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Nippon...

Nippon Steel reports net loss in H1 FY 2025-26

Wednesday, 05 November 2025 15:55:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Japan-based Nippon Steel Corporation has announced its consolidated financial and operational results for the first half ended September 30 of the financial year 2025-26.

In the given period, the company recorded a net loss of JPY 98.91 billion ($643.73 million), compared to a net profit of JPY 259.07 billion in the same period of the previous year, while its net sales amounted to JPY 4.64 trillion ($30.20 billion), rising by 5.8 percent from net sales of JPY 4.38 trillion in the first quarter of the previous financial year. In addition, Nippon Steel reported an operating loss of JPY 2.84 billion ($18.49 million) for the first half, compared to an operating profit of JPY 375.75 billion recorded in the first half of the financial year 2024-25.

Meanwhile, in the first six months of the given financial year, the company produced 22.93 million mt of crude steel, up by 15.1 percent, while its steel product shipments amounted to 15.47 million mt, decreasing by 2.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The company expects its crude steel production to be approximately 20.23 million mt, in the third quarter of the current financial year.

Nippon Steel forecasts that its sales revenues will amount to JPY 10 trillion in the full financial year.


Tags: Japan East Asia and Pacific Steelmaking Fin. Reports Nippon Steel 

Similar articles

Nippon Steel expects demand to recover in H2

06 Nov | Steel News

Nippon Steel registers loss for Q1 FY 2012-13

30 Jul | Steel News

Nippon Steel to post valuation loss for April-June quarter

03 Jul | Steel News

Nippon Steel returns to profit in FY 2011-12

03 May | Steel News

Nippon Steel posts net loss for April-December FY 2011-12

27 Jan | Steel News

Nippon Steel to post valuation loss for October-December quarter

05 Jan | Steel News

Nippon Steel sees July-September profit slump by 49 percent

28 Oct | Steel News

Nippon Steel posts 8.4 percent growth in net profit for Q1 FY 2011-12

27 Jul | Steel News

Nippon Steel returns to profit in FY 2010-11 despite Q4 loss

28 Apr | Steel News

Nippon Steel expects demand to recover in H2

06 Nov | Steel News