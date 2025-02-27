 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > New...

New US steel import tariff to hit transshipping of China’s steel, intensifying global competition

Thursday, 27 February 2025 16:42:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to a report by Reuters, the new US 25 percent tariff on steel imports poses a risk to the supply chain transporting steel from China to the US through third countries, intensifying global competition and hitting Chinese steel sales worth approximately $7 billion. The measures in 2016 and 2018 led Chinese steel to become too expensive in the US, prompting third countries to purchase Chinese steel at a lower price, process it and resell it to the US.

As the new tariff will add pressure on China’s steel exports indirectly, some Chinese companies will face lower profitability in already struggling steel market conditions. According to a source speaking to Reuters, the export orders that Chinese companies have received for March and April shipments have decreased by 20-30 percent year on year. Besides, the competition in other markets, those not facing any major trade measures on Chinese steel such as the Middle East, is anticipated to intensify with more Chinese steel flooding them.


Tags: US North America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Trump: US to go ahead with tariffs on Canada and Mexico as scheduled

25 Feb | Steel News

US rescinds review of AD order on CTL plate from Dillinger France

20 Feb | Steel News

US adds derivative steel items to tariff order

19 Feb | Steel News

US Steel: Tariffs to position us to pioneer new golden age of US steelmaking

17 Feb | Steel News

BIR: US tariffs add another uncertainty to complex market

17 Feb | Steel News

US prepares to impose reciprocal tariffs on every trading partner

14 Feb | Steel News

March scrap prices in US seen sideways to higher on low inventories, tariffs could further pressure scrap supply

14 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

US manufacturers warn of possible domino effects of steel tariffs

13 Feb | Steel News

US steel industry endorses new tariffs on imports

12 Feb | Steel News

Canacero: New US tariff imposition risks value chain in North America and region’s integration

12 Feb | Steel News