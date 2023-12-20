New inland gas pipeline to require more steel plate in Brazil

Wednesday, 20 December 2023 20:34:32 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Brazilian arm of Norway-based Equinor has hired Azevedo & Travassos (A&T) engineering to build an inland gas pipeline that will link the Cabiúnas terminal of the Campos oil basin, off the coast of the Rio de Janeiro state, to the grid that will transport the gas to the rest of the country.

The gas pipeline will have an extension of 4.5 kilometers, requiring an estimated 2,000 mt of heavy steel plate, that will add to the 375,000 mt of plate already required for the other pipelines to be built in Brazil during the next years.

The total cost of this stretch is estimated at $100 million.