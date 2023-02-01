﻿
English
New car registrations in Germany up 38 percent in December

Wednesday, 01 February 2023 11:05:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, new passenger car registrations in Germany rose by 38.0 percent to 314,318 units compared to the same month of 2021, according to the preliminary data released by German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA). Meanwhile, in the full year, new passenger car registrations were up by one percent year on year to 2.65 million units.

According to VDA, in December new registrations of electric vehicles increased by 114.0 percent to 174,200 units. In the given year, new registrations of electric vehicles amounted to 833,487 units, moving up by 22.0 percent.

In December, German passenger car manufacturers produced 253,700 units, up two percent compared to December 2021. In the full year, passenger car manufacturers produced 3.43 million units, up 11.0 percent from 2021.


Tags: Germany European Union Automotive Production 

