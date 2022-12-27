﻿
English
New car registrations in Germany up 31 percent in November

Tuesday, 27 December 2022 10:10:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November this year, new passenger car registrations in Germany rose by 31.0 percent to 260,512 units compared to the same month of 2021, according to the data released by German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA). Meanwhile, in first 11 months of this year, new passenger car registrations were down by two percent year on year to 2.34 million units.

According to VDA, in November new registrations of electric vehicles increased by 51.0 percent to 102,656 units. In the January-November this year, new registrations of electric vehicles amounted to 659,287 units, moving up by 10.0 percent. In the given month, the share of electric vehicles in all new registrations stood at 39.4 percent.

In November this year, German passenger car manufacturers produced 386,573 units, up 26.0 percent compared to November 2021. In the first 11 months of the year, passenger car manufacturers produced 3.18 million units, up 12.0 percent from the same period of 2021.


