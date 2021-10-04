Opel to temporarily stop car production at Eisenach plant

Monday, 04 October 2021 14:41:16 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based automaker Opel has stated that it will temporarily close its plant in Eisenach, Germany, until the end of the year amid the global semiconductor shortage and the labor shortage due to the pandemic.

The company’s production at the Eisenach plant is scheduled to restart at the beginning of 2022, depending on the supply chain situation, SteelOrbis has learned.

Opel stated that 1,300 workers at the Eisenach plant will be temporarily laid off and that its French plant will pick up some of the production.