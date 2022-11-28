﻿
New car registrations in Germany up 17 percent in October

Monday, 28 November 2022 12:11:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, new passenger car registrations in Germany rose by 17.0 percent to 208,642 units compared to the same month of 2021, according to the data released by German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA). Meanwhile, in first 10 months of this year, new passenger car registrations were down by five percent year on year to 2.08 million units.

According to VDA, in October new registrations of electric vehicles increased by 25.0 percent to 67,883 units. In the January-October this year, new registrations of electric vehicles amounted to 556,631 units, moving up by five percent. In the given month, the share of electric vehicles in all new registrations stood at 32.5 percent.

In October this year, German passenger car manufacturers produced 227,900 units, up 30.0 percent compared to October 2021. In the first 10 months of the year, passenger car manufacturers produced 2.79 million units, up 10.0 percent from the same period of 2021.


