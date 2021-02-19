NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.3 percent in early February

In early February (February 1-10) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar increased by RMB 12.9/mt ($2/mt) or 0.3 percent to RMB 4,307.5/mt ($666.8/mt), compared to prices in late January (January 21-31), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics. In the given period, average prices of both wire rod and medium plate rose by 0.2 percent, while the average prices of hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles edged down by 0.1 percent, 0.2 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively, all compared to late January.
$1 = RMB 6.4624