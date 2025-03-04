 |  Login 
NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.2% in late February

Tuesday, 04 March 2025 18:02:13 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In late February this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar increased by RMB 6.1/mt ($0.85/mt) or 0.2 percent to RMB 3,339.5/mt ($466/mt), compared to the price in mid-February, as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC) and angles increased by 0.3 percent, 0.3 percent, 0.1 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively, though the average price of seamless steel pipes increased by 0.2 percent, all compared to mid-February this year.

 


