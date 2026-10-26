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National Steel Fabrication secures 4,500 mt structural steel order for Saarstahl's German plant

Monday, 26 October 2026 14:19:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Egypt-based National Steel Fabrication (NSF) has announced that it has secured an order from German plant manufacturer SMS group for the supply and fabrication of 4,500 mt of structural steel for German steelmaker Saarstahl's plant.

According to the company's statement, the order forms part of an industrial project at Saarstahl's facility in Germany and will be carried out in cooperation with SMS group.

SMS group to supply new EAF for Saarstahl's Völklingen plant

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, in October 2024, SMS group announced that it would supply an alternating current electric arc furnace (EAF) and auxiliary equipment for Saarstahl's Völklingen plant in Germany. Saarstahl is part of Stahl-Holding Saar (SHS), which aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045.

The new EAF will have a capacity of 185 mt and a transformer capacity of 300 MVA, making it one of the world's most powerful electric arc furnaces, according to SMS group. The furnace will be capable of processing up to 100 percent scrap, or a combination of 80 percent cold direct reduced iron (DRI)/hot briquetted iron (HBI) and 20 percent scrap. The first heat is scheduled for September 2028, with the facility expected to produce various steel grades, including bearing steel, free-cutting steel and spring steel.

Tags: North Africa Steelmaking SMS Group Saarstahl 
ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
Editor
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I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.

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