Germany’s Saarstahl to move towards carbon neutrality target with new EAF

German plantmaker SMS group has announced that it will supply an alternate current-electric arc furnace and auxiliary equipment for the Völklingen plant of German long steel producer Saarstahl, a part of Stahl-Holding Saar (SHS). The new furnace will contribute to SHS’ aim to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045.

The new 185-ton furnace will have a transformer capacity of 300 MVA, which will make it one of the strongest EAFs worldwide. Additionally, it will process a flexible mix of up to 100 percent scrap or 80 percent cold direct reduced iron/hot briquetted iron and 20 percent scrap. With the first heat expected in September 2028, the plant will produce various steel grades, including bearing steel, free-cutting steel and spring steel.