 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Germany’s...

Germany’s Saarstahl to move towards carbon neutrality target with new EAF

Monday, 14 October 2024 10:59:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

German plantmaker SMS group has announced that it will supply an alternate current-electric arc furnace and auxiliary equipment for the Völklingen plant of German long steel producer Saarstahl, a part of Stahl-Holding Saar (SHS). The new furnace will contribute to SHS’ aim to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045.

The new 185-ton furnace will have a transformer capacity of 300 MVA, which will make it one of the strongest EAFs worldwide. Additionally, it will process a flexible mix of up to 100 percent scrap or 80 percent cold direct reduced iron/hot briquetted iron and 20 percent scrap. With the first heat expected in September 2028, the plant will produce various steel grades, including bearing steel, free-cutting steel and spring steel.


Tags: Germany European Union Steelmaking Decarbonization 

Similar articles

ArcelorMittal Germany receives electrolyzer for hydrogen production

14 Oct | Steel News

Salzgitter to procure green electricity from Energiekontor for low-carbon steelmaking

02 Oct | Steel News

Germany plans to decarbonize one-third of domestic steel capacity by 2030

18 Sep | Steel News

Salzgitter secures green electricity supply from Vattenfall

30 Aug | Steel News

Germany’s GMH Gruppe acquires local scrap recycler

19 Aug | Steel News

Salzgitter secures solar energy supply for green steelmaking

07 Aug | Steel News

Subsidiary of France’s VINCI to participate in building Thyssenkrupp DRI plant

17 Jul | Steel News

Germany’s Craemer to use Arvedi’s low-carbon steel in auto components

16 Jul | Steel News

ArcelorMittal to supply carbon-reduced steel to German precision pipe producer

16 Jul | Steel News

Germany’s Badische Stahlwerke to develop new technology for hydrogen use at EAFs

12 Jul | Steel News