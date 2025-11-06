Deutsche Bahn partners with Saarstahl Rail to use green steel in sustainable rail infrastructure

Germany’s national railway operator Deutsche Bahn (DB) has announced a partnership with Saarstahl Rail, a low-carbon rail manufacturer under Germany-based long steel producer Saarstahl Group, to advance the use of green steel in railway infrastructure.

The cooperation marks a major milestone in sustainable supply chain development and the circular economy within Europe’s rail industry.

Green steel production at Saarstahl Ascoval

Saarstahl Rail’s green steel, produced at the Ascoval plant in France, will be integrated into DB’s upcoming rail infrastructure projects. Unlike traditional blast furnace-based steelmaking, the Ascoval plant operates an electric arc furnace (EAF) that melts recycled rails and scrap steel to produce new material. This circular steelmaking process delivers up to a 70 percent reduction in carbon emissions compared with conventional methods, equivalent to 1,800 mt of CO₂e saved per 1,000 mt of steel produced.

The use of green steel is expected to significantly lower Deutsche Bahn’s Scope 3 construction-related emissions, which currently account for about 50 percent of its total indirect emissions. As part of its decarbonisation roadmap, DB aims to prioritize low-emission materials, including green steel and green concrete, across its construction and maintenance programs.