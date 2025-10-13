Germany’s Saarstahl and Dillinger secure €1.7 billion financing for Power4Steel green steel project

German long-steel producer Saarstahl and German plate producer Dillinger Group, both subsidiaries of Stahl-Holding-Saar (SHS), have announced that they have secured €1.7 billion in financing for their Power4Steel transformation program. The financing ensures full funding for the entire project, enabling SHS to advance large-scale hydrogen-based steelmaking and reach ambitious carbon-reduction milestones.

The Power4Steel initiative involves constructing a direct reduction (DRI) plant and two electric arc furnaces (EAFs) at SHS’s Dillingen and Völklingen sites. These facilities will replace existing blast furnaces and converters, marking SHS’s shift toward hydrogen-based low-carbon steel production.

Structure of the financing package

The €1.7 billion package was arranged through a consortium of leading national and international banks.

It includes:

export credit agency (ECA) support from OeKB (Austria) and SACE (Italy),

equity contributions from SHS, and

direct financial aid from the German federal government and the Saarland regional government under the €2.6 billion transformation program for the Saarland steel industry.

Environmental and industrial impact

Key environmental targets as part of the Power4Steel project include:

around 55 percent carbon emissions reduction by 2030,

full climate neutrality by 2045.

Once operational, SHS aims to become the largest producer of green steel within its peer group, anchoring the Saarland’s transformation into a low-carbon industrial region.