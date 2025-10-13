 |  Login 
Germany’s Saarstahl and Dillinger secure €1.7 billion financing for Power4Steel green steel project

Monday, 13 October 2025 14:26:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

German long-steel producer Saarstahl and German plate producer Dillinger Group, both subsidiaries of Stahl-Holding-Saar (SHS), have announced that they have secured €1.7 billion in financing for their Power4Steel transformation program. The financing ensures full funding for the entire project, enabling SHS to advance large-scale hydrogen-based steelmaking and reach ambitious carbon-reduction milestones.

The Power4Steel initiative involves constructing a direct reduction (DRI) plant and two electric arc furnaces (EAFs) at SHS’s Dillingen and Völklingen sites. These facilities will replace existing blast furnaces and converters, marking SHS’s shift toward hydrogen-based low-carbon steel production.

Structure of the financing package

The €1.7 billion package was arranged through a consortium of leading national and international banks.

It includes:

  • export credit agency (ECA) support from OeKB (Austria) and SACE (Italy),
  • equity contributions from SHS, and
  • direct financial aid from the German federal government and the Saarland regional government under the €2.6 billion transformation program for the Saarland steel industry.

Environmental and industrial impact

Key environmental targets as part of the Power4Steel project include:

  • around 55 percent carbon emissions reduction by 2030,
  • full climate neutrality by 2045.

Once operational, SHS aims to become the largest producer of green steel within its peer group, anchoring the Saarland’s transformation into a low-carbon industrial region.


