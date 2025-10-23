 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Germany’s...

Germany’s GMH Gruppe completes restructuring to strengthen green steel and circular economy focus

Thursday, 23 October 2025 15:01:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

German special steel producer GMH Gruppe has announced the completion of its corporate restructuring process, a move designed to reinforce long-term stability, strengthen competitiveness and protect future investments.

Under the new structure, all industrial activities are consolidated within GMH Gruppe SE & Co. KG, which will continue to manage and expand the group’s green steel production and forging operations.

Supplying key industrial sectors

Operating four electric arc furnace-based steel plants, GMH Gruppe produces recycled steel from scrap, contributing directly to the circular economy. It aims to achieve full climate-neutrality by 2039.

Its customer base spans the automotive, mechanical engineering, railway, energy, aerospace, agriculture and construction machinery sectors.


Tags: Germany European Union Steelmaking Decarbonization 

Similar articles

Salzgitter and Oldendorff partner to cut iron ore shipping emissions by 20%

14 Oct | Steel News

Germany’s Saarstahl and Dillinger secure €1.7 billion financing for Power4Steel green steel project

13 Oct | Steel News

Germany launches €6 billion funding program to decarbonize heavy industry

07 Oct | Steel News

Germany to halve grid fees in 2026, but steelmakers demand permanent solutions

02 Oct | Steel News

Gerber Steel: EU falling behind in green steel transition as China surges ahead

25 Sep | Steel News

Agora Industry: Green iron trade could be key to EU’s clean industrial deal and net zero goals

19 Sep | Steel News

Salzgitter puts off green steel project expansion amid market challenges

19 Sep | Steel News

German steel industry welcomes energy transition measures but demands lower power costs

16 Sep | Steel News

Germany urges EU to delay phaseout of free carbon allowances for heavy industry

15 Sep | Steel News

Metso launches hydrogen DRI pilot plant in Germany to advance green steel transition

11 Sep | Steel News