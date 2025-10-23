Germany’s GMH Gruppe completes restructuring to strengthen green steel and circular economy focus

German special steel producer GMH Gruppe has announced the completion of its corporate restructuring process, a move designed to reinforce long-term stability, strengthen competitiveness and protect future investments.

Under the new structure, all industrial activities are consolidated within GMH Gruppe SE & Co. KG, which will continue to manage and expand the group’s green steel production and forging operations.

Supplying key industrial sectors

Operating four electric arc furnace-based steel plants, GMH Gruppe produces recycled steel from scrap, contributing directly to the circular economy. It aims to achieve full climate-neutrality by 2039.

Its customer base spans the automotive, mechanical engineering, railway, energy, aerospace, agriculture and construction machinery sectors.