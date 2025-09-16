 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > German...

German steel industry welcomes energy transition measures but demands lower power costs

Tuesday, 16 September 2025 17:36:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Germany’s federal ministry of economic affairs and energy has presented its latest energy transition monitoring report. The report identifies seven key fields of action designed to make the transition more cost-efficient while safeguarding supply security and climate targets.

  • Geographic alignment of renewables, hydrogen electrolyzers, and storage to reduce bottlenecks.
  • Systematic integration of flexible resources like electrolyzers, heat pumps, and storage into grid systems.
  • Needs-based grid planning reflecting demand patterns and adaptation of innovative systems such as offshore wind turbines.
  • Accelerated grid expansion via faster permitting and stronger supply chains.
  • More efficient support schemes for renewable and hydrogen technologies.
  • Capacity mechanisms and hydrogen storage to safeguard supply.
  • Digitalization including smart meters and real-time data use.

Minister Reiche’s proposals

Building on the report, economy and energy minister Katherina Reiche has presented 10 proposals for strengthening business and competition. Key measures include expanding renewables, grids, and decentralized flexibility synchronously, implementing a technology-open capacity market, promoting flexibility and digitalization of the electricity system, reviewing and streamlining funding regimes to reduce subsidies, driving hydrogen ramp-up by cutting regulatory complexity, recognizing CCS (carbon capture and storage) and CCU (carbon capture and utilization) as climate technologies and supporting research and innovation to accelerate transition.

Steel industry’s response

The German Steel Federation (WV Stahl) has welcomed the government’s initiative but stressed that decisive corrections are urgently needed to safeguard the industrial base.

Kerstin Maria Rippel, managing director of WV Stahl, emphasized that electricity prices in Germany are far too high by international standards. Without correction, the industrial location will fall behind. She stated that effective relief for energy-intensive industries is essential, while backup capacity is necessary for security of supply, but must not raise industrial power costs further. The hydrogen ramp-up must be accelerated, affordable, and regulated flexibly to support decarbonization, Rippel added.


Tags: Germany European Union Steelmaking Decarbonization 

Similar articles

Germany urges EU to delay phaseout of free carbon allowances for heavy industry

15 Sep | Steel News

Metso launches hydrogen DRI pilot plant in Germany to advance green steel transition

11 Sep | Steel News

Germany’s SHS Group advances Power4Steel with hydrogen supply deal

08 Sep | Steel News

WV Stahl: Short-term grid fee subsidy not enough for German steel industry

04 Sep | Steel News

German study warns EU steel scrap export ban could undermine competitiveness and green transition

03 Sep | Steel News

Salzgitter breaks ground for new scrap shredder plant

02 Sep | Steel News

Germany approves carbon storage law to secure climate neutrality and industry

21 Aug | Steel News

Voestalpine signs long-term scrap supply deal with TSR Group for green steel shift

04 Aug | Steel News

Salzgitter to trial cold-agglomerated pellets in BF and DR operations

29 Jul | Steel News

ArcelorMittal supplies carbon-reduced rebar for Hamburg’s U5 underground line

18 Jul | Steel News