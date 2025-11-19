Germany’s Feralpi Stahl joins Juwi to develop regional wind farms for green steelmaking

German steelmaker Feralpi Stahl has announced that it is accelerating its transition toward low-carbon steel production through a new cooperation with Germany-based renewable energy developer Juwi. The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly explore the development of regional wind farms capable of supplying renewable electricity to Feralpi Stahl’s rebar production facilities in Riesa. If implemented, the initiative would strengthen regional energy resilience, reduce emissions, and expand local participation in Germany’s clean-energy transition.

Regional wind farms to power green steelmaking

The planned collaboration focuses on two upcoming wind energy projects in the Mittelsachsen district. These projects, one with five turbines and the other with six, are expected to begin operation by 2029. Each turbine is designed to generate approximately 20 million kWh per year.

Additionally, Feralpi Stahl has the option to participate through direct investment, provided the economic framework is viable.

Decarbonisation commitment and investment strategy

Uwe Reinecke, general manager of Feralpi Stahl, emphasized that the company is consistently decarbonizing its production processes and views cooperation with Juwi as a potential step toward producing fully green steel in Riesa. The company has already invested more than €220 million in its German operations.

Feralpi Group’s overarching climate strategy aims for net-zero emissions by 2050.