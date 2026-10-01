Nakayama Steel expects to restart hot strip and plate mill in mid-October

Japanese steelmaker Nakayama Steel Works has announced that it expects to resume operations at its hot strip and plate mill at the Funamachi plant in Osaka in mid-October.

The company's operations at its hot strip and plate mill have been suspended following a fire on September 12, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

Operations at the hot strip and plate mill have remained suspended since the fire. Following an on-site inspection, Nakayama Steel Works said it has now clarified the extent of the physical damage and established an outlook for restarting the facility.

Equipment damage found to be minor

According to the company, some power cables serving the heating furnace equipment were damaged in the fire. However, damage to the equipment itself was confirmed to be minor. The downstream processing lines are operating normally, although the company will adjust production when necessary.

Nakayama Steel Works has already arranged replacement power cables for the mill. Once restoration work is completed, the company will carry out safety checks and trial operations before restarting production, which is currently expected in mid-October.

Cause of fire remains under investigation

The cause of the fire is still being investigated in cooperation with the relevant organizations. Nakayama Steel Works said it will consider measures to prevent a recurrence based on the findings of the investigation.

The financial impact has not yet been determined, as the exact restart timing and subsequent production conditions remain uncertain. The company said it will disclose the impact on its financial results once it can reasonably estimate it.