 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Daido...

Daido Steel completes new forged steel processing line at Chita No. 2 plant

Wednesday, 16 September 2026 12:08:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Japanese specialty steelmaker Daido Steel has announced that it has completed the construction of a new heat treatment, processing and inspection line for forged steel products at its Chita No. 2 plant in Chita, Aichi Prefecture.

The new line will take over post-forging processes previously carried out at the company's Shibukawa plant in Gunma Prefecture. Daido Steel stated that the introduction of advanced equipment and the automation of transportation between processes will improve production efficiency.

Investment forms part of JPY 36 billion high-alloy project

The investment forms part of Daido Steel's approximately JPY 36 billion ($232.20 million) High Alloy Process Reform Project, aimed at restructuring the company's high-alloy production processes and strengthening its ability to meet growing demand for high-alloy materials.

Under the project, Daido Steel aims to obtain what it described as Asia's first prime certification for nickel-based alloy materials used in large rotating components and turbopumps for aerospace engines.

High-alloy production capabilities expanded

At its Shibukawa plant, the company is introducing one of Japan's largest and most advanced large-scale four-sided forging machines, while expanding high-alloy melting capacity and automating processing and inspection operations. Meanwhile, Daido Steel has installed two additional special melting facilities for high-grade steel at the Chita No. 2 plant alongside the newly completed processing line.

Daido Steel plans to transform its Shibukawa plant into a mother plant for high-alloy melting and specialize the facility in forged products. Through the broader restructuring, the company aims to optimize its production system and strengthen its position amid increasing demand for high-alloy products.

Tags: Japan East Asia and Pacific Steelmaking Investments 
ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
Editor

I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.

Similar articles

JFE Steel starts operations at new electric furnace in Chiba

07 May | Steel News

Nippon Steel begins blast furnace to EAF conversion at Kyushu Works

16 Apr | Steel News

Japan’s Daido Steel invests in expanding high-alloy bar production and product quality

02 Jul | Steel News

Kobe Steel reduces decarbonization investments amid global changes

22 May | Steel News

Japan’s JFE Steel to invest to cut carbon emissions by 20% by 2030

06 Nov | Steel News

Nippon Steel to expand electrical steel sheet facilities

06 Nov | Steel News

NSSMC to install new hot-dip galvanizing line at Kimitsu Works

19 Apr | Steel News

Primetals to supply off-gas cleaning system for JFE Steel’s new sinter plant

27 Feb | Steel News

Danieli to supply spooled bar line to Japan-based Topy Industries

21 Feb | Steel News

JFE Holdings to invest JPY 650 billion for upgrade of domestic facilities

21 Feb | Steel News