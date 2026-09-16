Daido Steel completes new forged steel processing line at Chita No. 2 plant

Japanese specialty steelmaker Daido Steel has announced that it has completed the construction of a new heat treatment, processing and inspection line for forged steel products at its Chita No. 2 plant in Chita, Aichi Prefecture.

The new line will take over post-forging processes previously carried out at the company's Shibukawa plant in Gunma Prefecture. Daido Steel stated that the introduction of advanced equipment and the automation of transportation between processes will improve production efficiency.

Investment forms part of JPY 36 billion high-alloy project

The investment forms part of Daido Steel's approximately JPY 36 billion ($232.20 million) High Alloy Process Reform Project, aimed at restructuring the company's high-alloy production processes and strengthening its ability to meet growing demand for high-alloy materials.

Under the project, Daido Steel aims to obtain what it described as Asia's first prime certification for nickel-based alloy materials used in large rotating components and turbopumps for aerospace engines.

High-alloy production capabilities expanded

At its Shibukawa plant, the company is introducing one of Japan's largest and most advanced large-scale four-sided forging machines, while expanding high-alloy melting capacity and automating processing and inspection operations. Meanwhile, Daido Steel has installed two additional special melting facilities for high-grade steel at the Chita No. 2 plant alongside the newly completed processing line.

Daido Steel plans to transform its Shibukawa plant into a mother plant for high-alloy melting and specialize the facility in forged products. Through the broader restructuring, the company aims to optimize its production system and strengthen its position amid increasing demand for high-alloy products.