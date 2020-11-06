﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan’s JFE Steel to invest to cut carbon emissions by 20% by 2030

Friday, 06 November 2020 17:34:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japanese steelmaker JFE Steel Corporation will invest JPY 100 billion ($955 million) to install equipment at its mills to reduce carbon emissions by 20 percent by the year 2030, according to Nikkei Asian.

Accordingly, the company will replace its blast furnaces with updated versions that are more energy efficient, to use more ferrous scrap as raw material instead of iron ore which releases carbon dioxide.

Meanwhile, Nippon Steel and ArcelorMittal among others will also invest in cutting carbon emissions in the next decade, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: steelmaking  iron ore  scrap  investments  raw mat  Japan  East Asia and Pacific  JFE Steel  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

06  Nov

Nippon Steel to expand electrical steel sheet facilities
05  Nov

Kobe Steel forecasts better output and sales owing to demand recovery
27  Oct

Hyundai Steel reports net loss for Q3, expects demand to increase
20  Oct

BHP Billiton’s iron ore output up in July-Sept, likely to fall in Oct-Dec
09  Oct

Severstal’s steel output and sales up in Q3 from Q2