 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US iron and steel scrap exports down 13.1 percent in June from May

Friday, 09 August 2024 19:16:25 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,328,657 mt in June this year, down 13.1 percent month on month and up by 0.68 percent year on year.

Turkey was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in June with 357,699 mt, down 7.3 percent month on month and down 25.9 percent year on year. Other notable destinations included Bangladesh, with 243,464 mt; India, with 150,061 mt; Mexico, with 144,782 mt; and Taiwan, with 87,418 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $576.77 million in June 2024, compared to $641.8 million in May and $589.29 million in June last year.


Tags: Iron Ore Scrap Raw Mat US North America 

Similar articles

CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China down 7.25 percent in H1

25 Jul | Steel News

CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China down 11.82 percent in Jan-Apr

27 May | Steel News

Raw Material Suppliers at IREPAS: General market mood hopeful for improvement

30 Apr | Steel News

CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China down 9.86% in Jan-Feb

28 Mar | Steel News

CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China down 11.21 percent in January

29 Feb | Steel News

CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China down 18.75 percent in 2023

31 Jan | Steel News

CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China up 2.03 percent in November

29 Dec | Steel News

CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China up 8.35% in Oct from Sept

29 Nov | Steel News

CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China down 20.31% in January-August

28 Sep | Steel News

Russia officially imposes export duties for most steel and raw materials until end of 2024

21 Sep | Steel News