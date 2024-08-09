US iron and steel scrap exports down 13.1 percent in June from May

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,328,657 mt in June this year, down 13.1 percent month on month and up by 0.68 percent year on year.

Turkey was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in June with 357,699 mt, down 7.3 percent month on month and down 25.9 percent year on year. Other notable destinations included Bangladesh, with 243,464 mt; India, with 150,061 mt; Mexico, with 144,782 mt; and Taiwan, with 87,418 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $576.77 million in June 2024, compared to $641.8 million in May and $589.29 million in June last year.