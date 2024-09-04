Spain’s Hydnum Steel and Euroports to optimize steel supply chain in Europe

Spain-based Hydnum Steel has announced that it has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Euroports, one of Europe’s leading port and logistics operators, to optimize the steel supply chain in the region, reducing time and costs in the transportation and handling of steel products from the production plant to the end customers.

Accordingly, both companies will collaborate on creating and executing an efficient and sustainable integrated logistics network, focusing on improving the transportation, storage and distribution of the rolled steel products that Hydnum Steel will produce at its Puertollano plant. Moreover, the partnership plans to offer efficient logistics solutions for key raw materials such as scrap, green metals and iron ore.

Also, through an improved logistics network, the Spanish steelmaker will be able to access new markets and to import iron ore and scrap, as well as to export its green products.

The Puertollano green steel plant with an annual production capacity of 1.5 million mt of HRC will be commissioned in 2026, as SteelOrbis reported previously.