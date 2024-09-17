Raw Material Suppliers at IREPAS: Previous optimism for H2 postponed to 2025

During the panel session of the SteelOrbis Fall 2024 Conference & 91st IREPAS Meeting held in Paris on September 15-17, Jens Björkman from Stena Metal International and also the chairman of the raw material suppliers committee, summarized the finding of the committee meeting on the general situation in the global steel and raw material markets, noting that the optimistic sentiments seen in spring this year for the second half of the year have been postponed until 2025. Emphasizing that iron ore prices are under pressure from lower production in China, he stated that slowing Chinese production could work in favor of the rest of the world in terms of reduced Chinese export volumes.

Looking at the EU, pointing out that scrap generation in the region has slowed down as the sales of downstream industries have decreased amid lower personal spendings in the region, the chairman of the raw material suppliers committee noted that the lower scrap generation in Europe has led to scrap prices being stable at higher levels. He also commented that business activity in Germany, which is the main driver in the EU, is slowing down even though the year started with improvements in the construction and housing industries, the positive effects of which will be seen on the raw material side until the end of the year.

Regarding the situation in Turkey, Björkman said that the country has postponed scrap purchases during summer and autumn this year due to competitive alternative options of semi-finished products from Asia, especially China. He added that he expects Turkey to continue to purchase imports of billets, slabs and HRC, thus negatively affecting scrap prices.