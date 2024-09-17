 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Raw...

Raw Material Suppliers at IREPAS: Previous optimism for H2 postponed to 2025

Tuesday, 17 September 2024 15:56:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

During the panel session of the SteelOrbis Fall 2024 Conference & 91st IREPAS Meeting held in Paris on September 15-17, Jens Björkman from Stena Metal International and also the chairman of the raw material suppliers committee, summarized the finding of the committee meeting on the general situation in the global steel and raw material markets, noting that the optimistic sentiments seen in spring this year for the second half of the year have been postponed until 2025. Emphasizing that iron ore prices are under pressure from lower production in China, he stated that slowing Chinese production could work in favor of the rest of the world in terms of reduced Chinese export volumes.

Looking at the EU, pointing out that scrap generation in the region has slowed down as the sales of downstream industries have decreased amid lower personal spendings in the region, the chairman of the raw material suppliers committee noted that the lower scrap generation in Europe has led to scrap prices being stable at higher levels. He also commented that business activity in Germany, which is the main driver in the EU, is slowing down even though the year started with improvements in the construction and housing industries, the positive effects of which will be seen on the raw material side until the end of the year.

Regarding the situation in Turkey, Björkman said that the country has postponed scrap purchases during summer and autumn this year due to competitive alternative options of semi-finished products from Asia, especially China. He added that he expects Turkey to continue to purchase imports of billets, slabs and HRC, thus negatively affecting scrap prices.


Tags: Iron Ore Scrap Raw Mat World Steelmaking Conferences 

Similar articles

Spain’s Hydnum Steel and Euroports to optimize steel supply chain in Europe

04 Sep | Steel News

US iron and steel scrap exports down 13.1 percent in June from May

09 Aug | Steel News

CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China down 7.25 percent in H1

25 Jul | Steel News

CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China down 11.82 percent in Jan-Apr

27 May | Steel News

Raw Material Suppliers at IREPAS: General market mood hopeful for improvement

30 Apr | Steel News

CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China down 9.86% in Jan-Feb

28 Mar | Steel News

CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China down 11.21 percent in January

29 Feb | Steel News

CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China down 18.75 percent in 2023

31 Jan | Steel News

CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China up 2.03 percent in November

29 Dec | Steel News

CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China up 8.35% in Oct from Sept

29 Nov | Steel News