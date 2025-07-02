 |  Login 
Japan’s Daido Steel invests in expanding high-alloy bar production and product quality

Wednesday, 02 July 2025 11:43:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Japan-based specialty steelmaker Daido Steel has unveiled a JPY 3.6 billion ($25.03 million) investment to increase the production capacity of its bar rolling mill at its Hoshizaki plant. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to diversify its product portfolio and enhance the quality of its high-performance steel products.

Until now, most high-alloy production was concentrated at Daido’s Shibukawa plant. With this investment, the company plans to shift part of the production to the Hoshizaki plant, unlocking surplus capacity at the Shibukawa plant and creating room for further sales growth.

Meanwhile, the new inspection line to be installed and commissioned at the Chita No. 2 plant will focus on high-alloy bar products, which are used in demanding industries such as aerospace (e.g., aircraft engine turbines) and energy (e.g., fossil fuel drilling equipment) for their high heat and corrosion resistance.


Tags: Japan East Asia and Pacific Steelmaking Investments 

