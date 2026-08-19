Daido Steel extinguishes fire at Chita plant, suspended facilities to resume operations

Japan-based specialty steel producer Daido Steel has announced that the fire that broke out at the scrap yard of its Chita plant in Aichi Prefecture on August 11 has been extinguished.

The fire started at approximately 9:35 p.m. on August 11 at the plant's scrap yard. One person was injured in the incident, with a worker involved in firefighting operations sustaining a burn. No equipment damage was reported.

Product shipments continued despite temporary suspensions

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Daido Steel stated that it will work with the relevant authorities to determine the cause and promptly implement measures to prevent a recurrence. The company stated that it takes the incident seriously and will introduce the necessary measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Following the outbreak, operations at certain facilities at the Chita plant were temporarily suspended. However, the plant as a whole remained operational and product shipments continued during this period. Now that the fire has been extinguished, Daido Steel plans to progressively resume operations at the facilities that had been suspended.