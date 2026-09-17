Nakayama Steel suspends hot strip and plate mill operations following fire

Japanese steelmaker Nakayama Steel Works has announced that operations at its hot strip and plate mill at the Funamachi Plant in Osaka have been suspended following a fire that occurred on September 12.

According to the company, the fire broke out at around 2:50 am on the premises of the hot strip and plate mill and was extinguished at approximately 3:20 am. No injuries were reported.

Fire damages power cables at Funamachi plant

The fire damaged some power cables used for the heating furnace equipment and other facilities. The cause of the incident remains under investigation, while the company is continuing to assess the extent of the physical damage. Although the hot strip and plate mill remains suspended, Nakayama Steel stated that its downstream processing lines are operating normally. The company has largely secured a source for replacement cables, but said that assessing the condition of the heating furnace equipment and other affected facilities is expected to take some time.

Accordingly, a timeline for the resumption of operations has not yet been determined. Nakayama Steel stated that it will disclose further information regarding the restoration of operations and any material impact on its financial results as soon as such details become available.