 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Nakayama...

Nakayama Steel suspends hot strip and plate mill operations following fire

Thursday, 17 September 2026 14:40:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Japanese steelmaker Nakayama Steel Works has announced that operations at its hot strip and plate mill at the Funamachi Plant in Osaka have been suspended following a fire that occurred on September 12.

According to the company, the fire broke out at around 2:50 am on the premises of the hot strip and plate mill and was extinguished at approximately 3:20 am. No injuries were reported.

Fire damages power cables at Funamachi plant

The fire damaged some power cables used for the heating furnace equipment and other facilities. The cause of the incident remains under investigation, while the company is continuing to assess the extent of the physical damage. Although the hot strip and plate mill remains suspended, Nakayama Steel stated that its downstream processing lines are operating normally. The company has largely secured a source for replacement cables, but said that assessing the condition of the heating furnace equipment and other affected facilities is expected to take some time. 

Accordingly, a timeline for the resumption of operations has not yet been determined. Nakayama Steel stated that it will disclose further information regarding the restoration of operations and any material impact on its financial results as soon as such details become available.

Tags: Japan East Asia and Pacific Steelmaking 
ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
Editor

I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.

Similar articles

Daido Steel completes new forged steel processing line at Chita No. 2 plant

16 Sep | Steel News

Japan's Kanto scrap export tender price down in local currency, almost stable in dollars

10 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Nippon Steel signs deal to sell former Kure site to Japan's Ministry of Defense

28 Aug | Steel News

Tokyo Steel cuts its local scrap procurement price in Tahara region

25 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Tokyo Steel cuts H2 scrap purchase price by JPY 1,000/mt

21 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daido Steel extinguishes fire at Chita plant, suspended facilities to resume operations

19 Aug | Steel News

Tokyo Steel cuts its H2 scrap purchase prices by $3-6/mt

07 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Japan's Kanto scrap export tender records $11/mt drop

07 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Japan HRC posts another rapid fall in July, sellers expect some rebound in August

05 Aug | Flats and Slab

Tokyo Steel cuts its H2 scrap purchase prices to below JPY 50,000/mt

05 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials