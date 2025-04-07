MOC: Average steel prices in China up slightly during Mar 24-30

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the March 24-30 period this year the average finished steel prices in China saw slight rises.

In the given period, the average prices of common steel plate, rebar and hot rolled steel strip increased by 0.7 percent, 0.6 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively, week on week.

In the same period, the average prices of thermal coal, coking coal and smoke-free lump coal declined by 0.5 percent, 0.4 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, week on week.