MOC: Average steel prices in China rose further last week

Wednesday, 23 December 2020 10:55:27 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during last week (December 14-20) the overall average finished steel price in China increased further.

In the given week, the average prices of common steel plate, steel channel, rebar and welded steel pipe edged up 1.7 percent, 1.3 percent, 1.2 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively, week on week.

On December 21, Jiangsu Province-based Shagang Group, China’s largest private steelmaker, kept its offer prices for high-speed wire rod and bar-in-coil stable, while it raised its prices for rebar by RMB 200/mt ($30.5/mt), for the December 21-31 period.