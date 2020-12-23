﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China rose further last week

Wednesday, 23 December 2020 10:55:27 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during last week (December 14-20) the overall average finished steel price in China increased further.

In the given week, the average prices of common steel plate, steel channel, rebar and welded steel pipe edged up 1.7 percent, 1.3 percent, 1.2 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively, week on week.

On December 21, Jiangsu Province-based Shagang Group, China’s largest private steelmaker, kept its offer prices for high-speed wire rod and bar-in-coil stable, while it raised its prices for rebar by RMB 200/mt ($30.5/mt), for the December 21-31 period.


Tags: flats  rebar  Far East  steelmaking  longs  China  plate  pipe  wire rod  tubular  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

24  Dec

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 4.1% in mid-Dec
15  Dec

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 9.2% in early Dec
15  Dec

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up last week
04  Dec

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 4.3% in late Nov
25  Nov

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 12.8% in mid-Nov