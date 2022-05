Friday, 27 May 2022 10:39:58 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during April (April 1-30) the overall average finished steel price in China edged up by 2.3 percent month on month.

In the given month, the average prices of steel channels, rebar and welded steel pipes increased by 3.2 percent, 2.2 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively, month on month.