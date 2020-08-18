﻿
English
MOC: Average steel prices in China move up slightly last week

Tuesday, 18 August 2020 11:17:51 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during last week (August 10-16) the overall average finished steel price in China have moved up slightly.

In the given week, the average prices of common steel plate, rebar, high-speed wire rod and hot rolled steel strip edged up by 0.4 percent, 0.1 percent, 0.1 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, week on week.

On August 11, Jiangsu Province-based Shagang Group, China’s largest private steelmaker, has raised its offer prices for high-speed wire rod and bar-in-coil by RMB 50/mt ($7.0/mt), though held prices for rebar stable for August 11-20.


