MOC: Average steel prices in China move sideways in June 9-15

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the June 9-15 period this year the average finished steel prices in China have remained stable.

In the given period, the average prices of steel channel, medium steel plate and welded steel pipe decreased by 0.4 percent, 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, week on week.

In the same period, the average prices of coking coal, smoke-free lump coal and thermal coal decreased by 0.9 percent, 0.1 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, week on week.

$1 = RMB 7.1695