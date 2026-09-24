MOC: Average steel prices in China fluctuate in limited range in Sept 14-20 2026

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the September 14-20 period this year average finished steel prices in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of hot rolled steel strip, welded steel pipe and steel channel decreased by 0.5 percent, 0.4 percent and 0.4 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average price of coking coal decreased by 0.3 percent, the average price of smoke-free lump coal rose by 5.0 percent, while the average price of thermal coal remained stable, week on week.