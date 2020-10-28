﻿
English
MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up slightly last week

Wednesday, 28 October 2020 10:44:51 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during last week (October 19-25) the overall average finished steel price in China edged up slightly.

In the given week, all the average prices of rebar, high-speed wire rod, steel channel and hot rolled coil (HRC) moved up by 0.1 percent, 0.2 percent, 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, week on week.

On October 21, Jiangsu-based Shagang Group, China’s largest private steelmaker, raised its offer prices for high-speed wire rod and bar-in-coil by RMB 50/mt ($7.5/mt), while it kept its offer prices for rebar stable.


