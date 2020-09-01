﻿
MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up slightly last week

Tuesday, 01 September 2020 14:00:41 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during last week (August 24-30) the overall average finished steel prices in China moved up slightly.

In the given week, the average prices of hot rolled steel strip, welded steel pipe, high-speed wire rod and common steel plate edged up by 0.2 percent, 0.2 percent, 0.1 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, week on week.

On September 1, Jiangsu Province-based Shagang Group, China’s largest private steelmaker, has kept its offer prices for rebar stable, while it has raised its offer prices for high-speed wire rod and bar-in-coil by RMB 50/mt ($7.3/mt), all for the September 1-10 period.


