Wednesday, 11 August 2021 11:48:14 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during last week (August 7-13) the overall average finished steel price in China declined.

In the given week, the average prices of common steel plate, rebar and high-speed wire rod decreased by 0.7 percent, 0.6 percent and 0.6 percent, week on week, respectively.