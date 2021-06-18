﻿
MMK named Russia’s best metallurgical company in open innovation performance

Friday, 18 June 2021 16:28:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian steelmaker MMK Group has stated that, according to an independent rating published by the Barometer Project carried out within the UK-based Partners Capital investment firm, MMK ranks among Russia’s top 10 corporations in terms of open innovation performance and obtained the best result among Russian metallurgical companies.

Barometer defines open innovation as technological solutions or products used by a corporation that have been developed outside its own research departments and not obtained through collaboration with other large companies. Often, such solutions are developed by start-ups or individual entrepreneurs.

MMK is currently improving its production processes and implementing a large-scale digitalization strategy Industry 4.0, while actively engaging third-party developers using various tools: annual R&D programs, the R&D Centre at Magnitogorsk State Technical University, and the MMK Research Centre at Skolkovo.

According to the company’s statement, MMK carefully selects developments that are suitable for the plant’s operations. Following SteelStart - Accelerator in 2020, MMK has expanded its cooperation with Russia-based Microbor.


