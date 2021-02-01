﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Mining activities allowed during Peru’s new lockdown

Monday, 01 February 2021 10:48:07 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mining activities, including iron ore activities, are allowed to operate during Peru’s new Covid-19 lockdown, according to a government decision.

Peru established the two-week lockdown for 10 of its states in a move to contain the growing spread of Covid-19. However, according to the government’s order, the mining segment will be allowed to operate between January 31 to February 14. 

The Peruvian mining industry was hit hard last year after the government imposed a strict nationwide lockdown on March 16, which later reflected in severely decreased iron ore output.

Peru did not produce any iron ore in April and May 2020. The first lockdown ended in late June, and the mining segment was allowed to resume activities in mid-May at different stages, depending on capacity.


Tags: South America  raw mat  Coronavirus  Peru  mining  iron ore  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

01  Feb

Mineração Geral do Brasil expects to resume iron ore activities at Casa Branca mine
26  Jan

Vale to invest $2.7 billion in Brazil’s northern region
22  Jan

Vale resumes pellet output at Vargem Grande plant
12  Jan

Peruvian iron ore export prices up in November
07  Jan

Minas Gerais state expects Vale to pay $5.2 billion to settle Brumadinho disaster