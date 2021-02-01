Mining activities allowed during Peru’s new lockdown

Monday, 01 February 2021 10:48:07 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mining activities, including iron ore activities, are allowed to operate during Peru’s new Covid-19 lockdown, according to a government decision.

Peru established the two-week lockdown for 10 of its states in a move to contain the growing spread of Covid-19. However, according to the government’s order, the mining segment will be allowed to operate between January 31 to February 14.

The Peruvian mining industry was hit hard last year after the government imposed a strict nationwide lockdown on March 16, which later reflected in severely decreased iron ore output.

Peru did not produce any iron ore in April and May 2020. The first lockdown ended in late June, and the mining segment was allowed to resume activities in mid-May at different stages, depending on capacity.