Minera Autlan reduces net loss in Q2

Friday, 30 July 2021 18:49:55 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican ferroalloys and manganese producer Minera Autlan saw its net loss in Q2 this year reduce to $4.2 million, from a net loss of $7.1 million in Q2 2020, the company said while releasing its quarterly results.

Net revenues in Q2 this year rose 17 percent, year-over-year, to $98.7 million. The company attributed the stronger revenues to a rebound in demand for manganese and ferroalloy products.

Minera Autlan said EBITDA in Q2 this year rose 9.6 percent, year-over-year, to $22.7 million. Gross profit in Q2 this year was $23 million, up from $21.3 million in Q2 2020.