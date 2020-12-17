Mexico’s Lamina y Placa Comercial launches revamped galvanizing line

Thursday, 17 December 2020 12:30:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

German plantmaker SMS Group announced that Mexico-based Lamina y Placa Comercial S.A de C.V, part of the Villacero Group, has completed the hot commissioning of its revamped galvanizing line in Apodaca, Mexico.

The revamping of the galvanizing line allows Lamina y Placa Comercial to produce skin-passed strips, galvanized profiled sheet and coils, galvanized steel roof ridge caps, and pre-painted coils and sheet for structural engineering.

The manufacturer can now supply the market with SAE 1006, 1008 and 1010 grade galvanized steel and steel strip products with yield strengths of 210-560 MPa, thicknesses from 0.23 mm up to 2.0 mm and widths from 812 mm to 1,282 mm.