HDG consumption in Mexico up 4.3 percent in June

Apparent consumption of galvanized sheet (HDG) in Mexico increased 4.3 percent, year-over-year in June, to 390,000 metric tons (mt). It is the third consecutive month in positive territory, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

In the last 12 months, HDG consumption increased 11 times, with March alone decreasing 3.5 percent, year-over-year. In June, galvanized sheet was the most consumed finished steel product in the Mexican economy.

Despite the constant growth in HDG consumption, June is far from 425,000 mt, which is the maximum level in at least the last 30 months (since January 2022).

Production in June increased 6.2 percent, year-over-year, to 291,000 mt. It is the second consecutive annual increase.

In the first half of the year, consumption increased 4.2 percent to 2.26 million mt and production increased 1.3 percent to 1.67 million mt.

In the international market, HDG imports to Mexico from January to June increased 11.8 percent to 840,000 mt and exports increased 8.7 percent to 246,000 mt.

Industry data shows that the producers of galvanized sheet in Mexico are Ternium, Tyasa, Posco México, Villacero, Nucor-JFE Steel México and Galvasid (LM Group).