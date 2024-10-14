 |  Login 
Mexico’s HDG consumption up eight percent in August from July

Monday, 14 October 2024 11:33:22 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Mexico's apparent consumption of galvanized sheet (HDG) totaled 417,000 metric tons (mt) in August, stable year-over-year, and an increase of 8.0 percent from the previous month, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis. In the given month, HDG production increased 0.3 percent, year-over-year, to 288,000 mt. It was the fourth consecutive annual increase.

Imports totaled 158,000 mt, 6.0 percent lower than in August of last year. HDG exports totaled 29,000 mt, 23.7 percent lower than in the same month of last year.

In the January-August period, consumption increased 2.8 percent to 3.07 million mt and production increased 1.6 percent to 2.24 million mt. Exports increased 12.1 percent to 324,000 mt and imports grew 7.7 percent to 1.15 million mt.


