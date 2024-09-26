 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Mexico's...

Mexico's HDG consumption down 2.0 percent in July

Thursday, 26 September 2024 12:03:51 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Mexico's apparent consumption of galvanized sheet (HDG) decreased 2.0 percent year-over-year in July to 386,000 metric tons (mt). The decrease breaks the slight positive trend of the past three months, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

In contrast, production increased 1.4 percent year-over-year to 285,000 mt. It was the third consecutive annual increase. In the past 12 months, it increased 10 times and decreased 9.1 percent in March and 0.7 percent in April.

Imports totaled 149,000 mt, up 2.8 percent from July last year. HDG exports totaled 49,000 mt, up 96.0 percent from the same month last year.

In the January-July period, consumption increased 3.2 percent to 2.65 million mt and production increased 1.7 percent to 1.95 million mt. Exports increased 17.4 percent to 295,000 mt and imports grew 10.4 percent to 989,000 mt.


Tags: Galvanized Flats Mexico North America Steelmaking Consumption 

Similar articles

Chinese HDG export prices increase amid further growth in local prices

26 Sep | Flats and Slab

Ex-India CRC prices down slightly, HDG prices stable amid better trading

26 Sep | Flats and Slab

Ussuri Capital looks for investors for new flat steel mill in Romania

26 Sep | Steel News

Brazilian HDG export prices remain stable

24 Sep | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii posts net loss for H1

23 Sep | Steel News

CRC and HDG prices drop further in Europe, fail to hit bottom as outlook still negative

23 Sep | Flats and Slab

US flat steel markets move higher as mill outages limit supply, plant utilization rates increased

20 Sep | Flats and Slab

Japanese crude steel output down 3.2 percent in August from July

20 Sep | Steel News

Ex-India HDG prices stable, bid-offer disparity prevents deals

19 Sep | Flats and Slab

Chinese HDG export prices remain mostly stable, mood improves locally

19 Sep | Flats and Slab