Mexico's HDG consumption down 2.0 percent in July

Mexico's apparent consumption of galvanized sheet (HDG) decreased 2.0 percent year-over-year in July to 386,000 metric tons (mt). The decrease breaks the slight positive trend of the past three months, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

In contrast, production increased 1.4 percent year-over-year to 285,000 mt. It was the third consecutive annual increase. In the past 12 months, it increased 10 times and decreased 9.1 percent in March and 0.7 percent in April.

Imports totaled 149,000 mt, up 2.8 percent from July last year. HDG exports totaled 49,000 mt, up 96.0 percent from the same month last year.

In the January-July period, consumption increased 3.2 percent to 2.65 million mt and production increased 1.7 percent to 1.95 million mt. Exports increased 17.4 percent to 295,000 mt and imports grew 10.4 percent to 989,000 mt.