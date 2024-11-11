Mexico's finished steel consumption down 5.7 percent in September

Apparent consumption of finished steel products in the Mexican market in September decreased 5.7 percent, year-over-year, to 2.44 million metric tons (mt). This is the fifth consecutive annual decline, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis. Finished steel production in September totaled 1.58 million mt, down 3.5 percent, year-over-year.

In the January-September period, consumption decreased 3.9 percent or 850,000 mt to 20.94 million mt and finished steel production decreased 7.4 percent or 1.08 million mt to 13.55 million mt.