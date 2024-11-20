 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Mexico's...

Mexico's rebar consumption down 29 percent in September

Wednesday, 20 November 2024 10:06:15 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Mexico's apparent rebar consumption declined 29.3 percent, year-over-year, in September to 280,000 metric tons (mt), the fourth consecutive annual decline, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis. Rebar production also declined 24.2 percent, year-over-year, to 292,000 mt.

From June at least until the first half of October, the largest producer of rebar in Mexico, ArcelorMittal, was impacted by the blockade of the Miners' Union of Congressman Napoléon Gómez Urrutia to part of its facilities in the country.

In the January-September period, consumption decreased 10.8 percent to 2.82 million mt. Production decreased 12.9 percent to 2.89 million mt. Exports plummeted 54.0 percent to 117,000 mt.


Tags: Rebar Longs Mexico North America Steelmaking Consumption Production 

Similar articles

US rebar exports down 2.4 percent in September from August

20 Nov | Steel News

US rebar imports down 65.3 percent in September from August

20 Nov | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – November 20, 2024 

20 Nov | Longs and Billet

China’s rebar output down 14.3 percent in January-October

20 Nov | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – November 19, 2024 

19 Nov | Longs and Billet

Local Indian rebar prices resume downtrend after large buyers complete bookings

19 Nov | Longs and Billet

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices fall sharply

18 Nov | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices fall further as fundamentals remain weak

18 Nov | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – November 18, 2024 

18 Nov | Longs and Billet

US domestic rebar and wire rod pricing still flat, trend seen higher as year-end nears

15 Nov | Longs and Billet