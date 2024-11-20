Mexico's rebar consumption down 29 percent in September

Mexico's apparent rebar consumption declined 29.3 percent, year-over-year, in September to 280,000 metric tons (mt), the fourth consecutive annual decline, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis. Rebar production also declined 24.2 percent, year-over-year, to 292,000 mt.

From June at least until the first half of October, the largest producer of rebar in Mexico, ArcelorMittal, was impacted by the blockade of the Miners' Union of Congressman Napoléon Gómez Urrutia to part of its facilities in the country.

In the January-September period, consumption decreased 10.8 percent to 2.82 million mt. Production decreased 12.9 percent to 2.89 million mt. Exports plummeted 54.0 percent to 117,000 mt.