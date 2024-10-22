Wire rod consumption in Mexico down 1.7 percent in August

Mexico's apparent wire rod consumption decreased 1.7 percent year-over-year in August to 232,000 metric tons (mt). This is the eighth decrease in the last 12 months, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

Wire rod production remained on a negative trend for the ninth consecutive month. In August it decreased 0.9 percent year-over-year to 212,000 mt.

In January-August period, wire rod consumption decreased 6.7 percent to 1.73 million mt. Production decreased 11.8 percent to 1.57 million mt.