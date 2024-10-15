Mexico's rebar consumption down 19 percent in August

Mexico's apparent rebar consumption totaled 19.8 percent year-over-year in August to 304,000 metric tons (mt), the third consecutive year-over-year decline and the second-lowest volume in the past 32 months, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis. Rebar production also declined 18.1 percent year-over-year to 290,000 mt.

In the January-August period, rebar consumption decreased 8.2 percent to 2.54 million mt. Production decreased 11.4 percent to 2.59 million mt. Exports plummeted 53.2 percent to 106,000 mt.