Mexico's HRC consumption down 15.3 percent in August

Monday, 14 October 2024 11:35:46 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Apparent consumption of hot-rolled coil (HRC) in Mexico decreased 15.3 percent in August, year-over-year, to 389,000 metric tons (mt), according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero), reviewed by SteelOrbis. HRC production in August decreased 15.2 percent to 263,000 mt. In the given month, HRC exports decreased 41.2 percent to 10,000 mt and imports decreased 17.6 percent to 136,000 mt.

In the January-August period, consumption decreased 2.5 percent to 3.30 million mt. Production decreased 2.1 percent to 2.32 million mt. HRC imports decreased 4.9 percent to 1.07 million mt and exports decreased 16.2 percent to 97,000 mt.


