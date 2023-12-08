﻿
Mexico reports FDI announcements totaling $106.4 billion in first nine months of 2023

Friday, 08 December 2023 22:00:07 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

In the first nine months of the year, the Mexican government recorded 363 Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) announcements totaling $106.4 billion, an investment that could be made in the next two to three years, reported the Ministry of Economy.

The government FDI entity reported that the 10 main investing countries total $97.8 billion, a figure that represents 93 percent of the total recorded. The largest investor continues to be the United States with announcements of $42.0 billion (39.6 percent of the total), followed by China with $12.6 billion (11.8 percent) and Denmark with $10.2 billion (9.6 percent).

These three countries concentrate 61.0 percent of the total with $64.9 billion. Including Australia, South Korea, Argentina, Germany, Taiwan, France and the Netherlands, the investment is $97.8 billion, which is equivalent to 91.9 percent of the total.

By industry, manufacturing stands out with $51.9 billion, a figure that represents 48.8 percent of the total. Of them, the project of Tesla, Inc. is an American multinational automotive company that will invest $10.0 billion, the Korean KIA Motors with $6.0 billion, the Italian-Argentine Ternium with $3.8 billion, the Chinese Jetour with $3.0 billion.

Vehicle production accounts for 20 percent of the total, the auto parts industry accounts for 8.0 percent, and the Basic Iron and Steel Industry accounts for 4.0 percent.


