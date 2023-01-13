﻿
Mexican steel industry employment grows 3.7 percent in December

Friday, 13 January 2023 22:58:19 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Employment in the Mexican steel industry increased 3.7 percent, year-over-year, in December to 137,906 workers, reveal official data obtained by SteelOrbis.

The increase in the steel industry was the same as that registered by formal employment (registered in the IMSS social security institute) throughout the country at the end of last year.

For the full year, steel employment averaged 136,112 workers, 6.0 percent or 7,660 people more than in 2021.

Because economic information in Mexico is not released publicly like in the United States, the brief series of data obtained by SteelOrbis shows that 2022 registered a record level, at least since 2018.

The employment data corresponds to the Basic Metal Industries, which according to the classifier of the government statistics entity, Inegi, corresponds to the steel industry.


