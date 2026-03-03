ArcelorMittal Mexico boosts casting capacity by 18 percent

Mexican steel producer ArcelorMittal Mexico has announced that the transformer at electric arc furnace No.2 at its electric steel mill has been successfully replaced, resulting in an 18 percent increase in casting capacity. The company stated that the project was completed in just 14 days and described it as one of the most impactful recent operational projects at the mill.

Replacement due to end of equipment lifecycle

According to ArcelorMittal Mexico, the previous transformer had been in operation since 1988 and had reached the end of its useful life. For more than three decades, the equipment supported the performance of the electric furnaces at the steel mill. The company underlined that replacing the transformer represented a significant technical challenge due to both the equipment’s size and the precision required during installation.

New TAMINI transformer raises power capacity to 175 MVA

ArcelorMittal Mexico reported that the newly installed transformer was supplied by Italian manufacturer TAMINI. With the upgrade, the electric arc furnace’s power capacity increased from 126 MVA to 175 MVA. According to the company, this increase allows an 18 percent rise in the number of heats per day, strengthening the overall production process at the electric steel mill.