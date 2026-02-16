Three bidders qualified for AHMSA auction as $1.13 billion sale approaches

According to local media reports in Mexico, three groups have officially qualified to compete in the final stage of the legal process for the sale of assets belonging to Mexican steelmaker Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA).

As reported by local sources, the registration period before the Second Bankruptcy Court has concluded, and the qualified bidders will be allowed to participate in the public auction scheduled for February 27 in Mexico City. The starting bid has been set at $1.13 billion.

Argentem Creek Partners - distressed asset investor

The first qualified bidder is Argentem Creek Partners, a North American fund headed by Daniel Chapman. Argentem Creek Partners is known for investing in companies facing financial distress and high volatility, focusing on recovery through economic reorganization schemes. Its participation in the AHMSA auction signals continued interest from foreign capital in the potential reactivation of the regional steel industry.

Fintech - financial restructuring experience

Also participating in the process is Monterrey-based businessman David Martínez, through his firm Fintech Advisory. The group has experience in large-scale financial transactions and has been involved in corporate and sovereign debt restructuring processes in several countries. Its profile reflects strong financial backing and experience in negotiating complex debt arrangements, which may be relevant in the context of AHMSA’s bankruptcy proceedings.

Efraín Rodríguez - technical and operational expertise

The third bidder is Mexican specialist Efraín Rodríguez, who has direct operational experience at the plant, particularly with the Steckel mill. Unlike the international funds, Rodríguez’s proposal combines domestic investment with internal technical expertise, focusing on the production viability of the steel mill’s operations.

Auction to determine ownership and regional outlook

The upcoming auction represents a critical stage in the restructuring of AHMSA. The outcome will determine the new owner of one of northern Mexico’s most emblematic steel producers. Beyond ownership, the result is expected to influence the economic outlook of Monclova and the Central Region of Coahuila, where steelmaking has been a key driver of development for decades.